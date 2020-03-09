Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. 678,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

