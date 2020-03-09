Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Penumbra worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEN. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Penumbra stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.29. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total transaction of $56,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,006. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

