Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,545 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Splunk from to in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $7.22 on Monday, reaching $131.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

