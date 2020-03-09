Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.30.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded down $11.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,139. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.96.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

