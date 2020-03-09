Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $14.88 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $12,895,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 66,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,956,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.