Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $17.28 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.48. 98,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.