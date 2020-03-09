Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $18.04 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,908,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,864,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,048. The company has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

