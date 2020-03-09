Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185,211 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 322,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,937,000 after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 98,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,378. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

