Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $30.28 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after acquiring an additional 553,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.74 on Monday, hitting $132.52. The stock had a trading volume of 492,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.