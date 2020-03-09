Azimuth Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.11. 24,589,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.