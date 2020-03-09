Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 832 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $11.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.57. 63,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.32. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total transaction of $1,754,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,896.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,464. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

