Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of WNS worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 32.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WNS by 21.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in WNS by 194.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

WNS traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.58. 5,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

