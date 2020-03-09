Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,363.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 602,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $141,731,000 after buying an additional 306,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $139,616,000 after buying an additional 279,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.69 on Monday, hitting $257.35. The company had a trading volume of 617,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975,796. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

