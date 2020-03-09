Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,436 shares of company stock worth $4,972,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.79. 42,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,908. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

