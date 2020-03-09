Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after acquiring an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.56. 34,012,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.