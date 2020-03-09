Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.51. 195,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

