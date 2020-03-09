Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,797 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 773.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,821,784.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 710,496 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $86.61. 1,088,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,572. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

