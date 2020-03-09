Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 135,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.