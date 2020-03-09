Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

BA stock traded down $24.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.36. 408,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,457. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $249.80 and a 52-week high of $427.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.85, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average is $346.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

