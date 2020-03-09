Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $8.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 324,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

