B. Riley Comments on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after acquiring an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth $378,296,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

