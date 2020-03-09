B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Digital Turbine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.33 million, a PE ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,685. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

