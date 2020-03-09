B. Riley Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Neutral

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. DA Davidson cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK opened at $30.41 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $807.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.