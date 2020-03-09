Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 167,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

