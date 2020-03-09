Bancor Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Bancor has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Liqui. Bancor has a market cap of $20.18 million and $2.06 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Liqui, ABCC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex, COSS, Tidex, Upbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.