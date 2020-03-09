Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Cut by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $158,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. 144,706,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,771,910. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.