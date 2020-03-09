Bank of Hawaii Acquires 194 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,021.85.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $55.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,556.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,453. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,584.00 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,893.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.