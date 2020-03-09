Bank of Hawaii Acquires 4,077 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Nomura boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.78 on Monday, reaching $51.99. 2,383,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

