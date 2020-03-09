Bank of Hawaii Acquires 5,151 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $996,849,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.27.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $5.96 on Monday, reaching $109.31. 514,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,954,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

