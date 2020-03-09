Bank of Hawaii Buys 390 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $77.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,823.46. 234,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,991.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,838.67. The company has a market cap of $903.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.