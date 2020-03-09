Bank of Hawaii Buys 9,839 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,234. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

