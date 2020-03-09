Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of BOH traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,692. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson bought 350 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

