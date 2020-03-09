Bank of Hawaii Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.33. 63,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,416. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

