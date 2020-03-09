Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 96,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

