Bank of Hawaii Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,033 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

NYSE C traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.13. 749,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,189,678. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

