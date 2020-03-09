Bank of Hawaii Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG traded down $3.41 on Monday, hitting $118.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

