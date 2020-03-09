Bank of Hawaii Has $2.63 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

QCOM traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.07. 1,727,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

