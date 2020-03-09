Bank of Hawaii Has $4.11 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $18.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

