Bank of Hawaii Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $13.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.22. 98,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.