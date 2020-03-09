Bank of Hawaii Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

