Bank of Hawaii Has $72.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $16.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,474. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.