Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 117,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

