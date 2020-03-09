Bank of Hawaii Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.