Bank of Hawaii Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 103,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,939. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

