Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $65,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.11. 63,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

