Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,773 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,079,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,156. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.86 and a one year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

