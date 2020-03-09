Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,953 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $3.17 on Monday, reaching $58.58. 937,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,231,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

