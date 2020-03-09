Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,155 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,588,000 after buying an additional 138,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.