Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,837 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,563,000 after buying an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of MO traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

