Bank of Hawaii Sells 947 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Mastercard by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 365,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $13.46 on Monday, reaching $273.55. 208,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.